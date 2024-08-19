Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:15
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Senator Villanueva rejects return of e-sabong for revenue recovery

August 18, 2024_ Senator Joel Villanueva has firmly rejected proposals to revive online gambling, known as e-sabong, to make up for revenue lost due...

Philippines: Senator Villanueva rejects return of e-sabong for revenue recovery
19 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 18, 2024_ Senator Joel Villanueva has firmly rejected proposals to revive online gambling, known as e-sabong, to make up for revenue lost due to the ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs). Villanueva stressed that while there is an urgent need for revenue, one should not choose between two evils, preferring legitimate and sustainable sources of income. He also filed a bill to ban all forms of online gambling in the country, highlighting the social costs of gambling. The news was reported by United News. Villanueva urged law enforcement to fight e-sabong with the same determination shown against POGOs, as both have devastating effects on Filipino families.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
known as e sabong gioco d'azzardo gambling Senator Joel Villanueva
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza