Philippines: Senator Villanueva rejects return of e-sabong for revenue recovery

August 18, 2024_ Senator Joel Villanueva has firmly rejected proposals to revive online gambling, known as e-sabong, to make up for revenue lost due to the ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs). Villanueva stressed that while there is an urgent need for revenue, one should not choose between two evils, preferring legitimate and sustainable sources of income. He also filed a bill to ban all forms of online gambling in the country, highlighting the social costs of gambling. The news was reported by United News. Villanueva urged law enforcement to fight e-sabong with the same determination shown against POGOs, as both have devastating effects on Filipino families.