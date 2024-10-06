Philippines: Senators warn Alice Guo of possible legal troubles for her candidacy

October 6, 2024_ Several Philippine senators have warned Alice Guo that she could face further legal trouble if she insists on declaring herself a Filipino citizen and attempts to regain her seat as mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, in the May 2025 midterm elections. Guo, who is believed to be a Chinese citizen named Guo Hua Ping, was removed from office for gross misconduct and disqualified from holding public office for life. The senators have stressed that filing a certificate of candidacy with false statements could lead to perjury charges. The source of this information is the Philippine Daily Inquirer. In addition, the Department of Foreign Affairs has cancelled Guo’s Philippine passport, which it deemed fraudulent, while election authorities have been urged to keep a close eye on her eligibility to run.