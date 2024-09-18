Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
Philippines: Senior Police Officials Involved in Alleged Illicit Payments from Pogos

September 18, 2024_ Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) Senior Vice President Raul Villanueva revealed in a Senate hearing that a former...

Philippines: Senior Police Officials Involved in Alleged Illicit Payments from Pogos
18 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
September 18, 2024_ Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) Senior Vice President Raul Villanueva revealed in a Senate hearing that a former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief was among the law enforcement officials involved in alleged monthly payments from Philippine offshore gaming operators (Pogos). Villanueva said there were intelligence rumors about this former officer, but admitted that the information was unverified. It also emerged that a senior Immigration Bureau official received bribes to facilitate the escape of Alice Guo, former mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, who was facing corruption charges. The Philippine Daily Inquirer reported this. Investigations are ongoing to determine the veracity of these claims and the involvement of other officials.

