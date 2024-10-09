Philippines: Seven Filipino Women Among Asia's Most Powerful According to Fortune

October 08, 2024_ Seven Filipinas have been named to Fortune’s Asia 100 Most Powerful Women list. Among them, Martha Sazon, president and CEO of GCash, ranked 38th, followed by Robina Gokongwei-Pe of Robinsons Retail Holdings at 48th. Other notable names include Lorelie Quiambao Osial of Shell Pilipinas and Anna Ma. Margarita Bautista Dy of Ayala Land, ranked 67th and 73rd, respectively. Fortune’s list recognizes women who are redefining leadership and innovation in business, The Manila Times reported. The women named come from a variety of industries and countries, demonstrating the importance of female leadership in Asia.