Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
Philippines: Shocking revelations about illicit activities during Duterte presidency

31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
August 30, 2024_ The hearings of the Quadripartite Committee of the House of Representatives of the Philippines have uncovered disturbing revelations about the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte. Testimonies from officials and police officers have suggested that Duterte may have orchestrated a plan to transform the country into a narco-state, profiting from the drug trade to support the economy. The allegations include the use of a bounty system for the killing of suspected drug dealers and the involvement of members of his family in illicit trafficking. The source of this information is manilatimes.net. The hearings continue to raise concerns about corruption and the influence of organized crime in Philippine institutions.

