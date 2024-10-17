Philippines: Shortage of School Counselors Puts Students' Mental Health at Risk

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
17 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
October 17, 2024_ The Department of Education (DepEd) Region 6 in the Philippines faces a severe shortage of registered school counselors, needed to support the mental health of students and staff. Currently, there are only 36 registered counselors, while 476 are needed to meet the needs. The difficulty in hiring is attributed to the requirement for candidates to have a master's degree, a requirement that limits applications. The Department hopes that Congress and the Department of Budget can step in to increase salaries and review hiring requirements. This was reported by Panay News. Mental health is a priority for DepEd-6, which recently launched training programs to address these issues in schools.

