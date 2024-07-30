Philippines: Siargao named best surfing destination in Southeast Asia

July 29, 2024_ Siargao Island has been recognized as the best place to visit in Southeast Asia by Lonely Planet, a renowned travel magazine. This recognition highlights the quality of the island's surfing, considered among the best in the world. Siargao was included in a list that includes other destinations such as Bali and Khao Sok National Park. The Philippine Department of Tourism enthusiastically welcomed this news, underlining the importance of promoting sustainable tourism. The source of this information is The Manila Times. Siargao is famous for its perfect waves and natural beauty, attracting surfers and tourists from all over the world.