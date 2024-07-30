Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Siargao named best surfing destination in Southeast Asia

July 29, 2024_ Siargao Island has been recognized as the best place to visit in Southeast Asia by Lonely Planet, a renowned travel magazine. This...

Philippines: Siargao named best surfing destination in Southeast Asia
30 luglio 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 29, 2024_ Siargao Island has been recognized as the best place to visit in Southeast Asia by Lonely Planet, a renowned travel magazine. This recognition highlights the quality of the island's surfing, considered among the best in the world. Siargao was included in a list that includes other destinations such as Bali and Khao Sok National Park. The Philippine Department of Tourism enthusiastically welcomed this news, underlining the importance of promoting sustainable tourism. The source of this information is The Manila Times. Siargao is famous for its perfect waves and natural beauty, attracting surfers and tourists from all over the world.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
such as Bali Asia Sudorientale named best surfing destination in Southeast Asia as
Vedi anche
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza