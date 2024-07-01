Philippines: Significant drop in approval ratings for Vice President Sara Duterte

June 30, 2024_ While President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s approval rating stabilized in the second quarter of 2024, Vice President Sara Duterte saw a significant decline in her approval ratings. According to a national poll conducted by Publicus Asia, Duterte's approval fell from 53% to 46% and trust from 46% to 41%. Particularly notable is the decline in approval in Northern and Central Luzon, where approval fell from 47% to 38%. Even in his stronghold, Mindanao, approval fell from 75% to 68%. Despite the decline, Duterte remains the official with the highest approval and trust ratings. The Manila Times reports it. The survey was carried out between 15 and 19 June 2024.