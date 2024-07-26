Philippines: Sinking of a tanker causes fears of a large oil spill

July 25, 2024_ A Philippine-flagged tanker carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil sank in Manila Bay on Thursday, causing an oil spill that spans more than three kilometers. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to assess the impact of the spill, which the Philippine Coast Guard has warned could be the largest in the country's history. The MT Terra Nova was sailing towards the central city of Iloilo when it sank nearly seven kilometers from the municipality of Limay, Bataan province. The news is reported by The Manila Times. Authorities are working to contain the spill and prevent significant environmental damage.