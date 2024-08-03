Philippines: Slow Food Manila prepares for Terra Madre in Turin

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 03 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:55
03 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
02 August 2024_ Slow Food Manila will participate in the Terra Madre-Salone del Gusto to be held in Turin, Italy, from 26 to 30 September 2024. The event, which celebrates forgotten foods and unique culinary traditions, will see the participation of over 150 countries, including showcasing Filipino ingredients like duhat and mabolo. During WOFEX, the largest food fair in the Philippines, Slow Food Manila showcased its mission to preserve and promote local food culture, highlighting the importance of consuming fresh and local products. The news is reported by philstar.com. The Slow Food initiative aims to raise public awareness of the importance of food biodiversity and sustainability, with a particular focus on enhancing local culinary traditions.

Tag
Slow Food Manila local food culture Terra Madre salone del gusto Manila
