Philippines: Sofia Pablo Attends 'Emily in Paris' Premiere in Italy

September 07, 2024_ Young Filipino artist Sofia Pablo flew to Italy to attend the premiere of the fourth season of 'Emily in Paris', which will be held on September 10. Sofia is one of the few Filipinos invited to the event, along with content creator Mimiyuh, and she does not hide her excitement at being able to meet the cast, especially Lily Collins. The series, which tells the adventures of a young American marketing executive in Paris, has received great international success. The news was reported by gmanetwork.com. Sofia, who will return to the Philippines on September 12, also plans to explore Rome during her stay.