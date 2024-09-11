Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Philippines: Sofia Pablo Represents Country at Emily in Paris Premiere in Rome

September 09, 2024_ Young Filipino star Sofia Pablo attended the premiere of the second part of Emily in Paris in Rome, Italy, proudly representing...

11 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 09, 2024_ Young Filipino star Sofia Pablo attended the premiere of the second part of Emily in Paris in Rome, Italy, proudly representing her country. Sofia, invited by Netflix, took care of every detail of her outfit for the red carpet, wearing a dress by AJ Javier, a Filipino designer. Her presence at the event created excitement among fans, while her trip to Europe was accompanied by her friend Allen Ansay and her father Christopher Pablo. The news was reported by philstar.com, highlighting the importance of Filipino culture in the international context. Upon her return, Sofia will resume filming for her next television series, Prinsesa ng City Jail.

