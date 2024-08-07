Philippines: Sommelier invites you to discover Italian wines for the Filipino palate

August 07, 2024_ Renowned sommelier Richie Cruz urged Filipinos to try Italian wines, deeming them suited to their tastes. During a tasting event held on July 27 at Corso Como 88 in Makati, participants savored four wines from the northern regions of Italy. Cruz pointed out that Italian wines, which are stronger and more minerally than Australian or American ones, could appeal to Filipinos, known for their preference for sweet and acidic dishes. Among the wines tasted, the 2021 Langhe Nebbiolo and the 2017 Brunello di Montalcino stood out for their unique flavors, suggesting pairings with typical Italian dishes. The news is reported by philstar.com. The event highlighted the growing interest in Italian wine culture in the Philippines.