Philippines: Sonny Angara appointed as new education secretary

July 2, 2024_ Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos announced the appointment of Senator Sonny Angara as the new Secretary of Education, replacing Vice President Sara Duterte. Angara, who accepted the position, will begin his term July 19, just before the start of the 2024-2025 school year. Marcos stressed the importance of the Department of Education (DepEd) and the need for a leader capable of managing its operations. Angara, with a solid academic background and long experience in educational reforms, has received support from leading educational organizations. Nation Time reports that Angara thanked the president for his trust and promised to work to improve the quality of education in the country. The DepEd community welcomed the appointment, expressing enthusiasm for future collaboration with the new secretary.