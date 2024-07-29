Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 29 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:29
Philippines: Start of the 2024-2025 school year with new challenges for 20 million students
29 luglio 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
July 29, 2024_ The 2024-2025 school year begins today in the Philippines, with approximately 20 million students ready to return to class, under the leadership of the new education secretary, Juan Edgardo Angara. Angara takes over from Sara Duterte, whose tenure was marked by controversy, and faces historic problems such as classroom shortages and poor teaching quality. Despite the challenges, the Department of Education reported nearly 19.3 million enrollments, with a significant number of students in public and private schools. The safety of students is guaranteed by the Philippine National Police, which has deployed around 33,000 officers for the first day of school, as reported by The Manila Times. Some schools, however, will remain closed until August 5 due to damage caused by the monsoon and Typhoon Carina, highlighting the logistical challenges the new secretary will face.

in Evidenza