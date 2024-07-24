Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: State of disaster declared in Metro Manila due to flooding

July 24, 2024_ A state of disaster has been declared in the National Capital Region of the Philippines due to severe flooding caused by the southwest...

Philippines: State of disaster declared in Metro Manila due to flooding
24 luglio 2024 | 13.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 24, 2024_ A state of disaster has been declared in the National Capital Region of the Philippines due to severe flooding caused by the southwest monsoon and Typhoon Carina. The decision was made by the Metro Manila Council during a meeting chaired by Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos and supported by several local mayors. The declaration allows quick access to emergency funds for relief operations for displaced residents. The suspension of work and lessons was ordered due to adverse weather conditions. The news is reported by Tempo. The floods also affected other areas outside Metro Manila, causing disruption and flight cancellations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the news is reported by Tempo flooding declared in the National Capital Region disaster has been declared
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza