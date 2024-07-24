Philippines: State of disaster declared in Metro Manila due to flooding

July 24, 2024_ A state of disaster has been declared in the National Capital Region of the Philippines due to severe flooding caused by the southwest monsoon and Typhoon Carina. The decision was made by the Metro Manila Council during a meeting chaired by Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos and supported by several local mayors. The declaration allows quick access to emergency funds for relief operations for displaced residents. The suspension of work and lessons was ordered due to adverse weather conditions. The news is reported by Tempo. The floods also affected other areas outside Metro Manila, causing disruption and flight cancellations.