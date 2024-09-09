Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Philippines: Storms and public health take center stage in political spotlight

September 08, 2024_ Typhoon season has caused severe damage in the Philippines, with floods disrupting work and classes, increasing public health...

Philippines: Storms and public health take center stage in political spotlight
09 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
September 08, 2024_ Typhoon season has caused severe damage in the Philippines, with floods disrupting work and classes, increasing public health risks. On September 10, the chairman of the Senate Health Committee will lead a public hearing to discuss the state of the country's healthcare system and the use of public funds to improve health services. The issue of the use of over P500 billion in PhilHealth reserves is being raised, with concerns over the transfer of funds to the National Treasury for non-health purposes. This was reported by tribune.net.ph. The meeting aims to ensure that the healthcare needs of Filipinos are prioritized, while continuing to provide support to communities affected by the recent natural disasters.

