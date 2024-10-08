Cerca nel sito
 
Philippines: Strategic Agreement with South Korea for Maritime Cooperation

October 7, 2024_ The Philippines and South Korea have upgraded their relations to a strategic partnership, with an agreement to enhance cooperation...

October 7, 2024_ The Philippines and South Korea have upgraded their relations to a strategic partnership, with an agreement to enhance cooperation between the two countries' coast guard forces. The agreement was signed after talks between Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at Malacañang, the presidential palace in Manila. This agreement represents a significant step towards developing long-term bilateral relations, in a complex geopolitical environment. Maritime security in the South China Sea and the geopolitical situation on the Korean Peninsula were also discussed, Manila Standard reported. The Philippines, the first Southeast Asian country to establish diplomatic relations with South Korea in 1949, continues to strengthen ties with Seoul through various agreements, including those in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

