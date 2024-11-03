Cerca nel sito
 
Philippines: Strengthening diplomatic relations with the European Union and providing support in the event of natural disasters

03 novembre 2024 | 12.39
02 November 2024_ Diplomatic relations between the European Union and the Philippines have intensified over the past two months, with ministerial visits and political dialogues on maritime issues and human rights. Despite progress, the country has suffered severe damage from recent typhoons, for which the EU has allocated €1.5 million to assist the affected populations. In addition, the recent opening of the Copernicus Data Center in the Philippines represents a significant step in disaster management cooperation. The source of this information is Sunday BusinessMirror, which highlights the importance of preparedness and resilience in the face of climate change. The Philippines, an archipelago in Southeast Asia, is frequently hit by natural disasters, making international support crucial.

