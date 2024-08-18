Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Subic Drydock Corp. establishes itself in the marine maintenance sector

August 18, 2024_ Subic Drydock Corp. (SDC) is emerging as a leading maintenance services provider to the military sector, managing 30 ship repair...

Philippines: Subic Drydock Corp. establishes itself in the marine maintenance sector
18 agosto 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 18, 2024_ Subic Drydock Corp. (SDC) is emerging as a leading maintenance services provider to the military sector, managing 30 ship repair projects for the Philippine Navy and the United States Navy, with a total value of P1.74 billion. The company has also expanded its services, completing 15 projects for the U.S. Military Sealift Command and 10 industrial maintenance projects, with a total value of P2.7 billion. SDC Chairman Capt. Teddy Quilala stated the company’s commitment to providing high-quality services and expanding its operations, including the construction of a new dry dock. The news was reported by Sunday BusinessMirror. SDC plans to hire 500 new workers by the end of the year to support the growth of its operations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the news was reported by Sunday BusinessMirror SDC plans pair is emerging as
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza