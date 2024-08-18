Philippines: Subic Drydock Corp. establishes itself in the marine maintenance sector

August 18, 2024_ Subic Drydock Corp. (SDC) is emerging as a leading maintenance services provider to the military sector, managing 30 ship repair projects for the Philippine Navy and the United States Navy, with a total value of P1.74 billion. The company has also expanded its services, completing 15 projects for the U.S. Military Sealift Command and 10 industrial maintenance projects, with a total value of P2.7 billion. SDC Chairman Capt. Teddy Quilala stated the company’s commitment to providing high-quality services and expanding its operations, including the construction of a new dry dock. The news was reported by Sunday BusinessMirror. SDC plans to hire 500 new workers by the end of the year to support the growth of its operations.