Philippines: Support for a UN reform plan for global peace

September 23, 2024_ The Philippines has expressed support for a United Nations reform plan, adopted without a vote, that seeks to boost international cooperation through 58 actions in five areas, including global peace and security. Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo described the agreement as a landmark for international efforts in resolving conflicts and protecting human rights. Manalo stressed the importance of maintaining a rules-based international order and recalled the historic 1982 Manila Declaration, which promotes the peaceful resolution of disputes. The news was reported by United News. The Philippines, as a founding member of the United Nations, continues to advocate for global peace and justice, while also seeking a non-permanent seat on the Security Council for the 2027-2028 term.