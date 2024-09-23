Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Support for a UN reform plan for global peace

September 23, 2024_ The Philippines has expressed support for a United Nations reform plan, adopted without a vote, that seeks to boost international...

Philippines: Support for a UN reform plan for global peace
23 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 23, 2024_ The Philippines has expressed support for a United Nations reform plan, adopted without a vote, that seeks to boost international cooperation through 58 actions in five areas, including global peace and security. Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo described the agreement as a landmark for international efforts in resolving conflicts and protecting human rights. Manalo stressed the importance of maintaining a rules-based international order and recalled the historic 1982 Manila Declaration, which promotes the peaceful resolution of disputes. The news was reported by United News. The Philippines, as a founding member of the United Nations, continues to advocate for global peace and justice, while also seeking a non-permanent seat on the Security Council for the 2027-2028 term.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
agreement as the news was reported by United News form as
Vedi anche
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza