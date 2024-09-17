Philippines: Supreme Court upholds deregistration of An Waray party

September 17, 2024_ The Supreme Court of the Philippines has upheld, in a 14-1 vote, the decision of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to cancel the registration of An Waray as a party-list organization. The Court ruled that Comelec has exclusive jurisdiction over the cancellation of party registrations, rejecting claims that the House of Representatives Election Tribunal (HRET) should intervene. The decision was made after it was shown that An Waray’s violations of election laws justified the cancellation of its registration. As reported by United News, the controversy arose after An Waray allowed its second nominee to take office despite being entitled to only one seat. An Waray is a Philippine political party that represents communities of Waray origin.