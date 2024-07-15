Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
Philippines: Suspended Mayor Alice Guo invited to testify in the Senate

15 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
July 14, 2024_ Philippine senators urged the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, Alice Guo, to appear before the Senate to help investigate Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs). The Senate issued an arrest warrant against Guo after she failed to appear at several public hearings. The Senate is investigating alleged cases of human trafficking in Clark, linked to illegal POGOs. Other members of the Guo family and associates were also implicated in the arrest order. The Philippine Star reports it. Guo was urged to abide by the law and voluntarily appear before the Senate.

