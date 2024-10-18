Philippines: Symbolic meeting between Marcos and Robredo in Sorsogon

October 17, 2024_ President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and former Vice President Leni Robredo met during the inauguration of the Sorsogon Sports Arena, marking their first meeting after the 2022 presidential elections. During the event, Robredo waited for Marcos to greet him, despite being late for a later engagement in Naga, where she is running for mayor in 2025. The president stressed the importance of unity despite political differences, while Senate President Francis Escudero described the meeting as a step towards healing their differences, The Manila Times reported. The meeting comes amid a complex political backdrop, as Robredo is a prominent figure in the traditionally supportive Bicol region.