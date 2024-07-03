Philippines: Tension between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea

July 3, 2024_ The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) sent three ships to supply Philippine troops in the South China Sea, including Escoda Shoal, prompting China's reaction. The Chinese Coast Guard has accused Manila of violating Beijing's sovereignty and undermining stability in the region. PCG spokesman Commodore Jay Tarriela called the operation an exceptional event, while China denounced the presence of suspicious materials for the construction of permanent structures. Archbishop Paul Gallagher of the Vatican urged peaceful dialogue during his visit to the Philippines. The Philippine Daily Inquirer reports it. Gallagher's visit is the first by a Vatican foreign minister to the Philippines in 72 years of diplomatic relations.