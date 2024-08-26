Philippines: Tensions Rise Between Marcos, Duterte After Police Raid

August 25, 2024_ Tensions between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte have escalated after Duterte apologized to members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) for persuading them to vote for Marcos in 2022. This development came after a police raid, in which 2,000 officers attempted to arrest evangelist Apollo Quiboloy, accused of sexual abuse and human trafficking, inside the KOJC compound in Davao City. During the operation, a KOJC member died of a heart attack, while police continue to search for Quiboloy, who is believed to be hiding in the 30-hectare compound. This was reported by manilatimes.net. The KOJC is a religious organization founded by Quiboloy, a known supporter of the Duterte family.