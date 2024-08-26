Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Tensions Rise Between Marcos, Duterte After Police Raid

August 25, 2024_ Tensions between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte have escalated after Duterte apologized to members...

Philippines: Tensions Rise Between Marcos, Duterte After Police Raid
26 agosto 2024 | 12.46
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 25, 2024_ Tensions between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte have escalated after Duterte apologized to members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) for persuading them to vote for Marcos in 2022. This development came after a police raid, in which 2,000 officers attempted to arrest evangelist Apollo Quiboloy, accused of sexual abuse and human trafficking, inside the KOJC compound in Davao City. During the operation, a KOJC member died of a heart attack, while police continue to search for Quiboloy, who is believed to be hiding in the 30-hectare compound. This was reported by manilatimes.net. The KOJC is a religious organization founded by Quiboloy, a known supporter of the Duterte family.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
vice president KOJC compound This development came after after police raid
Vedi anche
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza