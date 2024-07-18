Philippines: Tensions with China in the South China Sea

July 17, 2024_ The Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua has been monitoring the Escoda shoal in the South China Sea for over two months, concerned that China may build another artificial island. The Chinese Coast Guard vessel, known as the 'monster' due to its size, is anchored near the Escoda shoal, just 638 meters from the BRP Teresa Magbanua. The presence of the Chinese ship, the largest in the world, is seen as an attempt at intimidation by Beijing. Despite this, the Philippine Coast Guard said the BRP Teresa Magbanua will not leave the area. The Philippine Daily Inquirer reports it. The situation reflects growing tensions between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea.