Martedì 06 Agosto 2024
Philippines: The BSP considers a less restrictive monetary policy thanks to the decline in inflation

August 05, 2024_ The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is considering a less restrictive monetary policy due to slowing inflation. Gov. Eli M....

06 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
August 05, 2024_ The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is considering a less restrictive monetary policy due to slowing inflation. Gov. Eli M. Remolona Jr. said that while current conditions justify maintaining interest rates, there are signs that they may allow for easing in the future. Inflation is forecast between 4% and 4.8% for July 2024, and the BSP expects it to remain in the target range of 2-4% for 2024 and 2025. The source of this information is BusinessMirror. The governor also stressed the importance of non-monetary measures, such as reducing tariffs on rice, to address supply-side concerns.

