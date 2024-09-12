Philippines: The country ranked first in natural disaster risk according to the World Risk Report 2024

September 11, 2024_ The Philippines has ranked first among 193 countries in terms of natural disaster risk, according to the World Risk Report 2024. The report highlights a WorldRiskIndex score of 46.71, indicating a “very high” risk across multiple dimensions, including exposure and vulnerability. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the country has experienced 22 typhoons, worsening the living conditions of low-income families, many of whom live in vulnerable coastal areas. The source of this information is The Manila Times. The report highlights that global disaster risks are closely linked to poverty and inequality, with the Philippines continuing to be a hotspot for extreme natural events.