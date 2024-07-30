Philippines: The film 'Don't Cry, Butterfly' participates in the International Critics' Week in Venice

July 29, 2024_ The film 'Don't Cry, Butterfly', produced by FUSEE Media of the Philippines in collaboration with partners from Vietnam and Singapore, will be showcased at the 39th International Critics' Week in Venice, Italy from August 28 to September 7 . This event is a parallel section of the prestigious Venice Film Festival, known for its rigorous selection of first works. The film, a horror-comedy directed by Vietnamese Duong Dieu Linh, is the only Asian representative in competition, highlighting the talent and creativity of Philippine productions. Wilfredo Manalang, producer of the film, expressed excitement about the representation of the Philippines and the opportunity to showcase local talent to an international audience, as reported by philippines-times.com. Participation in this prestigious festival represents an important showcase for Philippine cinema and an opportunity to build ties with other markets, particularly in Asia.