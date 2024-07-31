Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
Philippines: The House of Representatives allocates 2 billion pesos to key programs of the Marcos government

July 30, 2024_ The Philippine House of Representatives plans to use 2 billion pesos from its proposed 2025 classified and intelligence funds to...

Philippines: The House of Representatives allocates 2 billion pesos to key programs of the Marcos government
31 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 30, 2024_ The Philippine House of Representatives plans to use 2 billion pesos from its proposed 2025 classified and intelligence funds to finance crucial programs of the Marcos administration. The majority leader, Manuel Jose Dalipe, said that this decision will allow resources to be allocated to initiatives such as job creation and financial assistance. The proposed budget for 2025 includes a total of 10.29 billion pesos for classified and intelligence funds, a reduction from the previous year. Dalipe confirmed that the funds will be redirected towards assistance programs for individuals in crisis situations and for disadvantaged workers. The news is reported by The Philippine Star. The government has decided to no longer allocate funds reserved for civilian government agencies, limiting them only to military and law enforcement ones.

