Philippines: Three New People's Army leaders killed in Iloilo

August 18, 2024_ Three high-ranking leaders of the New People's Army (NPA) were killed in military operations in Lambunao, Iloilo province. The Philippine Armed Forces have intensified operations against the rebel group, which has suffered heavy losses in recent months. The Philippine Army's 3rd Infantry Division aims to declare the entire island of Panay in a state of stable peace and internal security by the end of September. The victims, Maria Concepcion Araneta Bocala and Vivian Torato Teodosio, were key figures of the NPA, while Vicente Hinojales was killed in another clash earlier, Panay News reported. Military authorities urged the remaining NPA members to cease hostilities and participate in government reintegration programs.