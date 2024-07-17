Philippines: Tod's reopens its luxury store in Manila

July 16, 2024_ Tod's has reopened its 96-square-meter store in the luxury Greenbelt 4 shopping center in Manila. The new store concept reflects the brand's philosophy, with unique details that recall the city. The furnishings are linear and elegant, with silver mirrors, hand-stitched leather display cases and travertine marble floors. The boutique offers Italian footwear and bags, including the Bubble Gommino collection and the new T Timeless. Inquirer.net reports it. Tod's, founded over a century ago in Casette D'Ete, continues to represent Italian style with products entirely Made in Italy.