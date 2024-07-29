Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 29 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:29
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Tolentino rejects resignation requested by Padilla for the PDP

July 29, 2024_ Senate Majority Floor Leader Francis "Tol" Tolentino rejected Senator Robinhood "Robin" Padilla's request to resign from the...

Philippines: Tolentino rejects resignation requested by Padilla for the PDP
29 luglio 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 29, 2024_ Senate Majority Floor Leader Francis "Tol" Tolentino rejected Senator Robinhood "Robin" Padilla's request to resign from the leadership of the Partido Demokratikong Pilipino (PDP) while he is active in the Senate. Tolentino stressed the importance of joining forces to help the victims of Typhoon Carina, rather than engaging in political discussions. He urged Padilla to focus on assisting affected citizens, especially those in evacuation centers. Tolentino recently distributed aid to over 500 families in Marikina, a city in the Philippines hit by the typhoon. The news was reported by the Philippine Daily Inquirer. Tolentino, who is also PDP Vice Chairman for Luzon, promised to investigate the recurring flooding in Metro Manila.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
rejected Senator Robinhood Tolentino He urged Padilla elio
Vedi anche
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza