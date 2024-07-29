Philippines: Tolentino rejects resignation requested by Padilla for the PDP

July 29, 2024_ Senate Majority Floor Leader Francis "Tol" Tolentino rejected Senator Robinhood "Robin" Padilla's request to resign from the leadership of the Partido Demokratikong Pilipino (PDP) while he is active in the Senate. Tolentino stressed the importance of joining forces to help the victims of Typhoon Carina, rather than engaging in political discussions. He urged Padilla to focus on assisting affected citizens, especially those in evacuation centers. Tolentino recently distributed aid to over 500 families in Marikina, a city in the Philippines hit by the typhoon. The news was reported by the Philippine Daily Inquirer. Tolentino, who is also PDP Vice Chairman for Luzon, promised to investigate the recurring flooding in Metro Manila.