Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual resigns from his post
01 agosto 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 31, 2024_ Alfredo Pascual announced his resignation as Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) of the Philippines, effective August 2. Pascual said he wants to return to the private sector so he can contribute his experience and spend more time with his family. President Ferdinand Marcos accepted the resignation, praising Pascual's service and his commitment to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The search for a new head of the DTI will begin immediately to ensure a smooth transition. The news was reported by The Philippine Star. Alfredo Pascual was appointed Secretary of Commerce in 2022 and has held significant roles in several institutions, including the Asian Development Bank.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
