Philippines: Transport strike called off as protesters tired

August 15, 2024_ Members of the transportation sector in the Philippines have decided not to continue with their planned second day of strike action, saying they were “too tired” after the previous day’s activities. Malayang Alyansa ng Bus Employees at Laborers (Manibela) president Mar Valbuena said it was uncertain whether the strike would resume on Friday. About 5,000 jeepney operators and drivers, a common form of public transportation in the Philippines, had participated in the protest against the Public Transportation Modernization Program (PTMP), which was rejected by President Marcos. The Manila Standard reports that despite the suspension of the strike, some Manibela members continue to hold small protests at their terminals. The government has said there will be no immediate phase-out of traditional jeepneys, stressing the importance of preparedness to deal with the protests.