Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2024
Philippines: Trillanes reveals details of Duterte probe

October 30, 2024_ Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV revealed on X that the House Quad Committee’s investigation records have been sent to the...

Philippines: Trillanes reveals details of Duterte probe
31 ottobre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 30, 2024_ Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV revealed on X that the House Quad Committee’s investigation records have been sent to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and will be used in a future trial. Trillanes also said that former President Rodrigo Duterte admitted to the existence of a death squad during his tenure as mayor of Davao City, which was responsible for killing criminal suspects. Furthermore, Duterte confessed to encouraging drug suspects to resist, thus justifying the killings. The news was reported by the Philippine Daily Inquirer, highlighting the serious allegations against Duterte and the context of his controversial war on drugs. The matter remains under public scrutiny, with the Senate yet to receive official communication from the ICC regarding the investigation.

in Evidenza