Philippines: Tropical Storm Enteng causes heavy rains, warnings in several areas

September 02, 2024_ Tropical Storm Enteng (Yagi) has brought heavy rains to Metro Manila and other areas of the Philippines, with warnings issued by PAGASA. Enteng is currently located 100 kilometers northwest of Daet, Camarines Norte, and may make landfall in Isabela or Cagayan this afternoon. Heavy rains have already hit several provinces, with more expected in the coming days. The source of this information is rappler.com. Authorities warn of the possibility of flooding and landslides in the areas affected by the storm.