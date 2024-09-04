Philippines: Tropical Storm Enteng Slows But Continues to Hit Country

September 03, 2024_ Tropical Storm Enteng (Yagi) slowed its movement on Tuesday afternoon, September 3, but is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Wednesday morning. Enteng has intensified its maximum sustained winds to 95 km/h and has killed at least 10 people. Despite the slowdown, the storm continues to bring moderate to heavy rains to several regions, including the Ilocos. The source of this information is rappler.com. Enteng is the fifth tropical storm to hit the Philippines in 2024 and could intensify into a typhoon as it heads toward China.