Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 20:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Tropical Storm Kristine Causes Deaths, Extensive Damage

October 24, 2024_ Tropical Storm Kristine has hit the Philippines, killing two people and leaving five fishermen missing in the Bicol region....

Philippines: Tropical Storm Kristine Causes Deaths, Extensive Damage
24 ottobre 2024 | 20.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 24, 2024_ Tropical Storm Kristine has hit the Philippines, killing two people and leaving five fishermen missing in the Bicol region. Flooding has damaged 133 homes and 168 roads and bridges, with more than 12,000 families displaced by adverse weather conditions. Local authorities are coordinating relief efforts, while the government has requested support to address the emergency. The news is reported by Tempo. The storm, the eleventh of the year, has particularly affected the provinces of Albay, Catanduanes and Masbate, notoriously vulnerable to extreme weather events.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the news is reported by Tempo tropical Storm Kristine Causes Deaths Local authorities has hit
Vedi anche
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza