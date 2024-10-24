Philippines: Tropical Storm Kristine Causes Deaths, Extensive Damage

October 24, 2024_ Tropical Storm Kristine has hit the Philippines, killing two people and leaving five fishermen missing in the Bicol region. Flooding has damaged 133 homes and 168 roads and bridges, with more than 12,000 families displaced by adverse weather conditions. Local authorities are coordinating relief efforts, while the government has requested support to address the emergency. The news is reported by Tempo. The storm, the eleventh of the year, has particularly affected the provinces of Albay, Catanduanes and Masbate, notoriously vulnerable to extreme weather events.