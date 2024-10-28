Philippines: Tropical Storm Kristine leaves 110 dead, over 500,000 displaced

October 27, 2024_ Tropical Storm Kristine hit the Philippines on October 24, 2024, killing at least 110 people and leaving 42 missing. More than 575,000 people were forced to flee their homes due to flooding that affected several villages in the north of the country. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos promised assistance to residents of the worst-hit provinces, especially Camarines Sur. Relief efforts are ongoing, with authorities continuing to search for the missing and provide aid to affected communities. The news was reported by The Manila Times. The storm was the deadliest of the year in the Philippines, highlighting the country's vulnerability to extreme weather events.