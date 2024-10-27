Philippines: Tropical Storm Leon enters Philippine area of responsibility

October 27, 2024_ Tropical Storm Leon, internationally known as Kong-rey, entered the Philippines' area of responsibility on October 26, 2024. It is the country's twelfth tropical cyclone this year and the second in October, following the devastating Tropical Storm Kristine. Leon is currently located 1,355 kilometers east of Central Luzon and is expected to continue moving westward, staying away from land. However, its rain bands may affect northern Luzon, while PAGASA warns that strong wind warnings may be issued in some areas. This news is reported by Tempo. Weather authorities are closely monitoring the situation, as Leon may intensify in the coming days.