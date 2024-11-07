Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 07 Novembre 2024
Philippines: Trump's Return and Its Implications for Relations with the United States

November 7, 2024_ Filipinos are debating the possible consequences of Donald Trump's victory for US-Philippines relations. While some fear a decline...

Philippines: Trump's Return and Its Implications for Relations with the United States
07 novembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
November 7, 2024_ Filipinos are debating the possible consequences of Donald Trump's victory for US-Philippines relations. While some fear a decline in American support due to past political tensions, the situation could be more complex. During his first term, Trump emphasized the importance of the Philippines as a strategic ally in the Asia-Pacific region, expressing concern about its rapprochement with China and Russia. A Trump return could lead to a strengthening of alliances and increased American investment in the country, with potential benefits for the local economy and national security, BusinessMirror reported. The Philippines, a key US ally, could see an improvement in its military capabilities and greater economic cooperation if Trump were to return to office again.

