Philippines: Two new cases of mpox detected in the country

August 26, 2024_ The Department of Health (DOH) in the Philippines reported two new cases of mpox, bringing the total to 12. The first case is a 37-year-old man from Metro Manila who showed symptoms starting on August 20, while the second case is a 32-year-old man, also from the National Capital Region, with symptoms starting on August 14. Both patients had close and intimate contact prior to the onset of symptoms and have been tested and isolated. This was reported by manilatimes.net. Local authorities have been informed and are at liberty to release further details and response actions.