Philippines: Typhoon Julian intensifies and could become a super typhoon

September 29, 2024_ Typhoon Julian, previously a severe tropical storm, has intensified its strength and may reach the category of super typhoon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). The typhoon is currently 235 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h and gusts of up to 150 km/h. PAGASA warned that Tropical Wind Signal Number 4 may be issued for the extreme northern Luzon if Julian becomes a super typhoon. The situation is being closely monitored, as Julian may hit Batanes or Babuyan Islands next Monday, bringing severe winds to several areas. The news was reported by The Philippine Star. Batanes and Babuyan Islands are located in the northern Philippines and are often vulnerable to extreme weather events.