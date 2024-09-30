Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Typhoon Julian intensifies and could become a super typhoon

September 29, 2024_ Typhoon Julian, previously a severe tropical storm, has intensified its strength and may reach the category of super typhoon,...

Philippines: Typhoon Julian intensifies and could become a super typhoon
30 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 29, 2024_ Typhoon Julian, previously a severe tropical storm, has intensified its strength and may reach the category of super typhoon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). The typhoon is currently 235 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h and gusts of up to 150 km/h. PAGASA warned that Tropical Wind Signal Number 4 may be issued for the extreme northern Luzon if Julian becomes a super typhoon. The situation is being closely monitored, as Julian may hit Batanes or Babuyan Islands next Monday, bringing severe winds to several areas. The news was reported by The Philippine Star. Batanes and Babuyan Islands are located in the northern Philippines and are often vulnerable to extreme weather events.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Babuyan Islands next Monday Babuyan Islands as Julian may if Julian becomes
Vedi anche
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza