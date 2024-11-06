Philippines: Typhoon Marce intensifies and approaches coast

November 5, 2024_ Typhoon Marce has strengthened, according to the state meteorological agency PAGASA. As of 10:00 a.m. today (local time), the typhoon was located 640 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora, and was moving west-northwest at a speed of 30 kilometers per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 150 kilometers per hour. PAGASA urged the public to monitor the typhoon updates through its official channels. The weather situation is being closely monitored, as the typhoon may affect weather conditions in coastal areas. The news was reported by United News.