Sabato 09 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
Philippines: Typhoon Marce weakens as it prepares to leave the country

November 08, 2024_ Typhoon Marce is losing intensity as it heads out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility, according to weather agency PAGASA....

November 08, 2024_ Typhoon Marce is losing intensity as it heads out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility, according to weather agency PAGASA. The typhoon, which hit the coasts of Cagayan and Ilocos Norte, saw its maximum wind speed decrease from 175 to 155 kilometers per hour. A low pressure area in the Pacific could enter the Philippine area by Friday evening, bringing possible rains to Luzon. The source of this information is The Philippine Star. Despite the typhoon's exit, coastal areas remain at risk of high storm surges, with waves that could reach 11.5 meters in some areas. Typhoon Marce has caused severe weather in several northern provinces, but conditions are expected to improve in the coming hours.

