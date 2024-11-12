Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 12 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
Philippines: Typhoon NIKA hits northern Luzon with strong winds and torrential rains

November 11, 2024_ Typhoon NIKA made landfall in Dilasag, Aurora, and is moving across Northern Luzon, bringing with it sustained winds of 130 km/h...

Philippines: Typhoon NIKA hits northern Luzon with strong winds and torrential rains
12 novembre 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 11, 2024_ Typhoon NIKA made landfall in Dilasag, Aurora, and is moving across Northern Luzon, bringing with it sustained winds of 130 km/h and gusts of up to 180 km/h. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has issued warnings for heavy rainfall and potential landslides in the affected areas. Several areas in Luzon have been placed on tropical cyclone warnings, with TCWS No. 4 indicating a severe threat to life and property. The source of this information is the Philippine Daily Inquirer. Local authorities are on alert to assist with evacuations and the public is advised to follow PAGASA updates and take appropriate precautions.

