Philippines: UK continues to be a major tourism market for the Philippines

November 03, 2024_ Despite the lack of direct flights, the United Kingdom remains a key market for tourism in the Philippines, with 128,235 arrivals in the first ten months of 2024. Although this number is 24% lower than pre-pandemic levels, it represents an increase compared to the same period last year. The Philippine Department of Tourism will participate in the World Travel Market in London to promote the country as a tourist destination. Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco stressed the importance of this event to showcase the uniqueness of the Philippines to the global audience, as reported by BusinessMirror. The Philippine delegation includes tour operators and representatives of 22 private stakeholders, with the aim of strengthening international partnerships and attracting more visitors.