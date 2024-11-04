Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 04 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: UK continues to be a major tourism market for the Philippines

November 03, 2024_ Despite the lack of direct flights, the United Kingdom remains a key market for tourism in the Philippines, with 128,235 arrivals...

Philippines: UK continues to be a major tourism market for the Philippines
04 novembre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 03, 2024_ Despite the lack of direct flights, the United Kingdom remains a key market for tourism in the Philippines, with 128,235 arrivals in the first ten months of 2024. Although this number is 24% lower than pre-pandemic levels, it represents an increase compared to the same period last year. The Philippine Department of Tourism will participate in the World Travel Market in London to promote the country as a tourist destination. Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco stressed the importance of this event to showcase the uniqueness of the Philippines to the global audience, as reported by BusinessMirror. The Philippine delegation includes tour operators and representatives of 22 private stakeholders, with the aim of strengthening international partnerships and attracting more visitors.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
key market country as Filippine Regno Unito
Vedi anche
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza