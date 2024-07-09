Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Unemployment rate rises in May

July 8, 2024_ The unemployment rate in the Philippines rose to 4.1% in May, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported. This represents the...

Philippines: Unemployment rate rises in May
09 luglio 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 8, 2024_ The unemployment rate in the Philippines rose to 4.1% in May, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported. This represents the highest level in four months, compared to 4% in April, but is still lower than the 4.3% in May 2023. The underemployment rate increased to 9.9% from 14.6% in previous month, with 4.82 million Filipinos seeking additional work or longer hours. Labor force participation grew to 64.8% from 64.1% in April. The Philippine Star reported that the occupancy rate fell to 95.9 percent, the lowest level since January. The Philippine Statistics Authority pointed out that these data reflect an increase in labor market participation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
still lower than May April pause
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza